The long promenade along the shore of Flushing Bay is being prepped for its first major makeover.
The Port Authority is set to allocate $35 million — three times what it cost to build the promenade from scratch 20 years go — to make over the mile-and-a-half-long park, according to officials.
The project fulfills a promise made last year by the Authority when it moved the route of the proposed AirTrain from the middle of the Grand Central Parkway to land along the border of the promenade.
A memorandum of agreement with the city outlines improvements that included moving one of the bay’s two marinas as well as the World’s Fair Marina Restaurant, a longtime event space and catering hall on the promenade.
The agreement calls for completely replacing the walkway and railings, portions of which have fallen, planting new trees — including natural barriers between the park and the busy Grand Central — and rebuilding access routes for the hard-to-get-to area.
The improvements would be built in conjunction with the construction of a controversial, new rail connection between the newly rebuilt LaGuardia Airport and the Long Island Rail Road and No. 7 subway train stations at Willets Point.
The agency won’t finalize any plans for the unusual park until it hears from residents, Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, told the Chronicle in a prepared statement.
“Through the environmental review process and through further discussion with community stakeholders, the community will have the opportunity to influence plans for the park and help bring much-needed improvements to the Flushing Bay Promenade,” he said this week.
Rebuilding the promenade is part of a larger effort that has been talked about for years to revitalize the entire area surrounding Flushing Bay and nearby Citi Field.
The redevelopment of the industrial section of Willets Point began in 2013 with the eviction of scores of auto repair and supply shops that called the rundown area home for 50 years.
A plan for rezoning the area called the Special Flushing Waterfront District, a large swath of waterfront district on the bay opposite Willets Point on Flushing Creek, for private development is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The proposed budget for the project includes $16 million for the park and promenade, $9 million for tree relocation and restoration and $10 million to relocate the marina and other facilities, according to a spokesman for the PA.
The park along the south shore of Flushing Bay was built in the 1930s as part of the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows Park. The existing promenade was opened in 2000.
Sandwiched between the Grand Central and the bay, the park is difficult to get to without a car, but runners and bike riders have discovered the solitude and sweeping vistas available there. Still, it has never been the kind of spot that attracted crowds, even on good-weather weekends.
Meanwhile, the AirTrain project, which has generated stiff opposition from neighbors around LaGuardia and some transit advocates who want to see any new line built as part of the city subway system, is set to go up for public comment next month.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which is overseeing the review process for the planned rail line, is set to release its environmental impact statement Friday.
Online public hearings are scheduled for Sept. 22, 23, and 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.