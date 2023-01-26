City fire marshals have determined that a lithium-ion battery was the cause of a fire that killed an East Elmhurst man and injured 10 others, including four firefighters, Friday night.
Published and broadcast reports state that the dead man has been identified as Modesto Collado, 63. It is believed to be the first fatal blaze in the city this year that was caused by the rechargeable batteries that are used to power some e-bicycles and scooters.
According to the FDNY, the fire in the three-story private home was reported at 11:07 p.m., and soon went to two alarms. The fire was on the second and third floors. Collado was found on the second story.
According to the NYPD he was taken to NYC Heath + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
Among six civilians hurt, two required transport to the burn center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries, though the FDNY said in a statement on Monday that all injured patients had been released from hospital care.
Twenty-five units and more than 100 firefighters responded. The fire was brought under control by 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the website of the city’s Department of Buildings, the house remains under a full vacate order.
Michael de Vulpillieres, spokesman for the Greater New York Region of the Red Cross, said the agency was on scene and provided aid to a total of four individuals from three separate households.
“Usually our assistance includes emergency lodging for a few nights and some financial assistance, money for food, clothing and some basic needs,” de Vulpillieres said. He added that Red Cross responders also routinely provide shoes, water, snacks and hygiene products.
“When there is a fatality, we also offer emotional support at the ready that is handled by trained mental health professionals who volunteer with us.” He said that help can be extended if the Red Cross can make contact with families.
