A Haz Mat team was called to the scene of a fire in Corona Tuesday night to remove lithium-ion batteries that were present, the FDNY said Wednesday.
While the cause of the blaze had not been determined by press time, reports on the Citizen app, which monitors police and fire calls, said an exploding e-bike battery started the fire. “Firefighters advise that this fire was caused by a lithium ion battery,” Citizen posted just before 9:41 p.m. Three minutes later, the site said, “Police advise an E-Bike battery exploded.”
The location was 35-09 100 St., a private dwelling. A call to 911 was received at 9:21 p.m., according to the FDNY press office. Twelve units with 60 members of the Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 10 p.m.
Citizen reported one person injured but the FDNY said there were “no patients associated with this incident.”
The number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries such as those in e-bikes has been growing rapidly, with at least 14 people killed so far this year in the city, compared to six in all of 2022.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
