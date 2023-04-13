The NYPD and FDNY will add a new chapter to the Battle of the Badges on Friday, April 28, when New York’s Bravest from Engine Co. 286 and Ladder Co. 135 meet New York’s Finest from the 104th Precinct in a basketball game at Martin Luther High School in Maspeth.
The event is being sponsored by the Glendale Kiwanis Club, with all proceeds benefitting first responders.
Both station houses are located in Glendale, with the 104th Precinct at 64-02 Catalpa Ave., while the firehouse is at 66-44 Myrtle Ave.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. There will be raffle prizes and a 50-50 drawing.
Tickets are $10 apiece. Martin Luther High School is located at 60-02 Maspeth Ave.
Further information can be obtained by calling (347) 622-2537.
