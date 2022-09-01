City Comptroller Brad Lander is calling for sweeping state legislation to implement reforms his office says are needed to turn illegal basement apartments into legal, safe and registered residences.
The Basement Resident Protection Law would create a Basement Board to protect the rights of tenants; administer funding for building owners to make safety upgrades; develop inspection regimes; and enforce tenant protections.
It would require owners to register all occupied basement and cellar units and establish basic rights and responsibilities for basement-dwellers and owners.
Basement-dwellers would be protected from harassment, eviction and the denial of essential services.
The city and state would be required to provide affordable housing to those in units deemed to be so unfit for living due to egregious fire safety, habitability and flood risks that they must be vacated.
Upgrading basement apartments has taken on new urgency since Hurricane Ida, which one year ago drowned 11 residents in them. Lander is an ex-lawmaker but as comptroller cannot offer bills himself.
