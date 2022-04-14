Barn-storming out of the Legislature

State Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) on Tuesday announced on social media that he will not seek a fourth term in Albany.
“It is with sadness that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election to the NYS Assembly,” Barnwell posted. “It has been a true honor to serve, and I will never forget that I owe everything to the kindness of the People who allowed me to serve as their representative.”
The Chronicle was unable to reach Barnwell for additional comment prior to its publication deadline on Wednesday.
Barnwell, an attorney who once worked for former Councilman Costa Constantinides, surprised many back in 2016 when he challenged long-time 30th AD incumbent Marge Markey.
He then went on to trounce Markey in the Democratic primary, winning 61 percent of the vote. He then received nearly 68 percent of the vote against Republican Tony Nunziato. He defeated Republican Eric Butkiewicz in 2018, and was unopposed in 2020.
