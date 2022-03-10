After years of occupying the shore of Big Rock Beach in College Point, three barges and their metal hulls, filled with decaying foam that can be detrimental to the ecosystem, were removed this week.
The Coastal Preservation Network, a College Point-based environmental nonprofit, led the charge on the three-day-long project, which was made possible by a grant from the One Point of Light Foundation as well as a contribution from Restoration and Conversation LLC.
According to CPN President Kat Cervino, Big Rock Beach is the site of much of the organization’s volunteer work.
“This is the one thing that was remaining that was beyond the scope of volunteers,” she said of the barges, each of which is well over 20 feet long.
According to environmental activist James Cervino, Kat’s husband, CPN’s vice president and owner of Restoration and Conservation LLC, the barges were dumped in Flushing Bay by a contractor named Larry DiGiacomo 15 to 20 years ago.
“He used to operate and do salvage construction on the waterfront all along Whitestone and College Point,” James Cervino told the Chronicle. “He’s responsible for illegally dumping — I don’t know, 10 or 15 barges.”
Though the state Department of Environmental Conservation “nailed him,” James Cervino said, DiGiacomo died before all of the sites were cleaned up. “His family had to clean up some of these violations, but many of them were left alone because they couldn’t trace it back to any ownership of property.”
Among those unattended-to properties was none other than Big Rock Beach in College Point.
Until now, the largest of the three barges had been repurposed as a set of raised, wooden benches on the water’s edge. Though more aesthetically pleasing than the deteriorating, metal hull, it still posed an environmental risk.
“It’s very rusted out,” Kat Cervino said. “The leaching foam is terrible, because it flows to marine life and fish. We find it all over the beach. So environmentally, it’s a real hazard, real cause for concern.”
If merely removing the barges from the beach weren’t a daunting enough task already, even more pressing is the need to dispose of the materials responsibly. To do so, CPN brought in Arthur DiBiase Old World Mason Contractor. DiBiase and his team had to take the barges apart, piece by piece, using diamond saw blades. Met Metals, which sits on 28th Avenue — just above the beach itself — will inherit and use those pieces as scrap metal. The foam and wood will be recycled, and were “carefully separated” by DiBiase.
James Cervino told the Chronicle that state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) played a monumental role in helping CPN get the necessary funding, and sang his praises. Liu visited the site himself on the third and final day of the removal process.
“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of steadfast advocacy that will finally result in the removal of one of the worst polluters to our local shoreline and waterway,” Liu said in CPN’s press release on the matter. “With the removal and recycling of this barge, we take one step closer to returning the College Point waterfront to the people, community, and wildlife who call it home.”
But CPN’s work at Big Rock Beach is far from over. First, the organization will recruit volunteers to collect the remaining, smaller pieces of foam from the beach. For that, Kat Cervino said that the group is planning to work with The Mission Continues, a nonprofit that provides veterans with an outlet to continue to serve while contributing to the betterment of their communities.
Just off Big Rock Beach is an old, rusted fishing boat with a concrete interior, docked on a neighboring property. CPN is working on submitting another grant proposal to remove the boat, as well as getting the permission of the owner. On top of that, actually removing the boat, which sits at an angle, would be a difficult process, as one would be at the will of the tides. But that task, James Cervino said, is likely another year off.
