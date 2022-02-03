Schools Chancellor David Banks visited Hillcrest High School last Thursday for the first time since he graduated there over 40 years ago.
“This place was a great experience for me,” said Banks, who attended the school from 1977 to 1980.
“I have friends who are still my friends that I met when I was here. And there’s a Hillcrest pride that we had ... we felt as though the Class of ’80 was the best class that was ever produced in this school.”
Principal Scott Milczewski welcomed Banks and his team, the chancellor’s brother, Terry Banks, who graduated the school in 1983, and Jade Grieve, chief of student pathways for the Department of Education.
The tour began with an overview of Hillcrest’s defining programs. The school specializes in STEAM curricula and offers “Small Learning Communities” and Career and Technical Education Labs. Banks visited the nursing, virtual enterprise/business and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing labs.
Students from the latter lab course gifted Banks with a custom engraved pen that they designed in class.
Banks was eager to explore the school and spoke of the nostalgia of the gymnasium, theater and cafeteria.
His biggest regret, he said, was not making the high school basketball team, but he had a chance to redeem himself by shooting some hoops during his visit.
Banks recalled being elected the vice president of the senior class.
“I’ve always been in leadership positions my whole life,” he said.
Banks said he led a student walkout when administration was not listening to concerns over something, but he could not recall what — likely related to school lunch or wanting an extra gym class.
He likened the situation to the students who walked out recently in protest of school Covid protocols.
“I met with those student leaders because that was me ... I have not forgotten that.”
“I don’t do it to placate them. I want to hear what they have to say because some of the best answers for our system come from the hearts and minds of the kids themselves,” he continued.
Throughout his tour, Banks stopped to chat with teachers, custodians and school safety officers.
“I will say that school safety officers have gotten a bad rap,” he said.
“I was a school safety officer. I wore the uniform. And at most schools, school safety officers are every bit a part of the fabric of success at the school ... I’m going to be working more closely with the school safety officers and help the public to understand just how important they are,” he said.
Banks noted that Hillcrest High School had lost the good reputation it had when he attended — he credited his parents for sending him there — but that it had improved in recent years thanks to the efforts of Milczewski.
The graduation rate rose to 81 percent as of 2020, the highest in decades, compared to 71 percent in 2018.
When asked how other schools can be improved, Banks noted that part of his success model includes the pillar “scale, sustain and restore what works.”
He said his administration will build a system to highlight “promising practices” and “great programs” for other schools to use as inspiration.
“Part of the work is, you have to demystify the process,” he said.
