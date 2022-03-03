City Schools Chancellor David Banks shared his vision for the public school system within the halls of the old Tweed Courthouse, which is now home to the Department of Education but still holds that nickname, which he noted many members of the press and elected officials had never even stepped foot in.
“Tweed has almost been this place where you dare not step foot,” Banks said in a press conference on Wednesday. “You’re not welcome here. It symbolizes the dysfunction of that we’ve been talking about,” he added.
And dysfunction within the DOE is what Banks centered much of his speech on, announcing that he was axing the role of the executive superintendents because they did not deliver the level of valued needed to justify keeping them.
“We spend $38 billion every single year to get the outcomes that we get, where 65 percent of back and brown children never achieve proficiency,” he said.
“We’re going to streamline what I consider some level of waste within this department,” said Banks.
Mayor Adams foreshadowed the cut while introducing Banks: “If you’re not part of this team and committed to finally turning around this bureaucracy that has professionalized failing children, failing teachers, failing principals, failing school crossing guards, failing those security agents,” he said, “failing, failing, failing.”
“If you’re not part of this team, then this is not the moment to be in this administration. We’re committed, dedicated to turning around this school system around. If we get it right here, it will cascade through this entire country.”
“We spend over 30 billion … and fail our children every year,” Adams added.
Banks discussed the drop in enrollment, stating that in the past five years, over 120,000 families have left the school system.
“That’s an indictment on the work that we have done,” said Banks.
He called the school system dysfunctional and noted that the most brilliant and innovative principals that he has met with are those who learned how to navigate the bureaucracy.
“They get this work done, not because of the DOE, in spite of the DOE,” said Banks.
When he took the job as chancellor, he said, people warned him, including Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers Union, who was present at the press conference, that he would have his work cut out for him in terms of special education, early childhood education and enrollment.
Banks outlined the four pillars of success that he has discussed in meetings throughout the city since taking his position. DOE employees are to reimagine the school experience, “scale, sustain and restore what works,” prioritize wellness and create a true partnership with parents.
The teleprompter cut out during Banks’ speech but following his improvised version, the DOE published his vision online, as well.
One of the plans detailed is to create an Advisory Council on Literacy, which will help all students become capable readers.
He also stated that a “North Star” in their work will be creating career pathways that ensure students have the skills to go to college, get good jobs that put them on a path to “economic prosperity” and “take their place in American society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.