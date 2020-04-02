Banks across the city are temporarily closing the interior of select branches in an effort to decrease close contact between their patrons and workers to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re only open for drive-through and ATM services,” said a Queens County Savings Bank teller at the Kew Gardens location, one of the few to shut down its inside operations. Some of the bank’s branches, mostly supermarket branch locations, have closed altogether, but have kept ATMs open to ensure that customers have the ability to access cash during the pandemic.
In addition to closing down some of its sites, Queens County Savings Bank, part of the larger New York Community Bank, has also shortened the hours its remaining branches are staying open. For patrons needing to attend to business other than cash withdrawl or deposit, or who may not have access to an ATM, “they’ll have to visit another location,” according to the teller.
Queens County Savings Bank is hardly the only bank to initiate such precautions — many across the city have altered operations to slow the spread of the virus.
TD Bank has also closed select branches, reduced hours, shut down service on Sundays at all locations and canceled interior operations, but recently decided to continue regular operations through the drive-through where the glass panel provides protection between patrons and tellers.
“Things are changing every day,” a representative of the Douglaston branch said. “We’re still doing everything through our drive-through and you can speak to a teller, but if you’re not coming in a car you have to be careful.”
Before TD Bank decided it will no longer continue interior operations, it had been reserving the first hour of service to seniors only, a service the representative said the business can continue to offer, but he suggested making an appointment beforehand.
“We’re asking that you use digital banking if you can at this time,” he continued.
Capital One Savings Bank is one of the few organizations that has not shut down its interior operations at this point, though it has limited what services are available.
“You can still come inside and speak to an ambassador. All services are performed at the window, and we’re limited to what we can do — we closed down our tables,” a representative said, referring to the areas designated for patrons to sit down with branch ambassadors.
The Capital One representative said that all of its branches have remained open despite many of the locations’ websites saying they are closed, but each is subject to temporary closing if crowds become too large.
“Our branches are all open for customers to come in, but there will be instances where if it gets too crowded we will close the door,” said the representative. “We’re not closed, but we’re trying to maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety.”
