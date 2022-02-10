Community Education Council 28 grabbed Chancellor David Banks’ attention when he met with members on Monday night as the first in a series of meetings with CECs that he will be hosting.
In a virtual town hall of over 500 attendees, Banks hinted at announcements to come in the next week regarding remote learning and gifted and talented programs. He learned about Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School in Forest Hills and was immediately interested in visiting the school and potentially using it as an “exemplar” across the city and he invited members of CEC 28 to visit him at the Department of Education’s Tweed headquarters.
“District 28 has a very diverse public school called MELS that enrolls students from Jamaica, South Jamaica and other neighborhoods in the southern part of the district,” began CEC 28 Second Vice President Ted Chang.
“Is there a way for school diversity to be a non-controversial topic? Why don’t we create public schools like this co-locating them as necessary?” he asked.
Banks called on members of his team present to set up a visit to the school as early as next week and he proceeded to use the school as an example throughout the evening.
“I have every interest in exploring the things that we already know work,” said Banks. “There are already lots of good ideas that are out there and good initiatives that are taking place.”
Another member asked what the plan was for gifted and talented programs, or their proposed replacement, Brilliant NYC, citing drops in enrollment due to gutting the accelerated track.
Banks said his administration wants to expand gifted and talented programs and that staff are currently working on it.
“You’ll hear more about that really in the coming days,” he said.
Deputy Chancellor of Teaching and Learning Opportunities Carolyne Quintana added, “We want to move away from what we see as a scarcity model where there are limited options, limited seats and really ensure that we are putting together a good set of criteria for teachers to be trained and for schools to have programs with the right resources that can give any student who has the persistence and the will ... to have that opportunity with the right resources and structures in place.”
Following a question about remote learning, Banks said that there is also a task force working on that and he will make an announcement next week.
“We’ve heard two sides of this. We’ve heard from people that, during the pandemic when we were virtual, that it worked for some kids and they did very well. But we heard probably from more kids and families that it was a disaster.”
He said teachers in person cannot just set up a screen and have remote students follow along.
“Maybe there are certain teachers who we will set up to just teach remotely,” Banks said. “While other teachers are going to be set up just to teach the kids who are actually live in person. But all of that requires more teachers and a different level of training.”
He added that he also has to work with the unions on the issue of remote learning and devising a plan to go forward.
On the topic of overcrowding, Banks said the DOE would have to be “innovative,” maybe exploring split schedules.
“I’m a person that doesn’t believe that all the learning has to happen within the four walls of the schools,” he said.
Banks was asked about school segregation and then how success for black male students could be ensured.
“It’s a very, very complicated issue,” he said. “This notion of integration of the schools or desegregation of our schools.”
He spoke of how his parents did not send him and his brother to their local schools because they were failing.
“I don’t want our kids or our families to feel like ‘I’ve got to run away from the school that’s right in my own neighborhood because it’s not working well,’” he said.
He added that he wants to improve the quality of all schools and perhaps use schools like MELS to uplift what works.
Banks spoke of the Eagle Academy Foundation, which he founded to serve minority boys in low-income neighborhoods.
“We were asked by people all over New York, ‘Can you open an Eagle Academy in our district?’ And our answer was no, because at the end of the day, you can’t keep opening up more schools ... What you have to do is teach the other schools how to do this work themselves,” he said.
Banks paused the meeting at one point to say that he wants “real discourse,” not just questions that allow him to speak his mind.
“If you just want to know what I think, it’s going to be limited,” he said. “But the way that I learn best and the way that I actually make changes [is] from listening to you.”
