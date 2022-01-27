Parent leaders expressed concern over a variety of different school issues last Thursday in a forum with the chancellor himself.
City schools chief David Banks took questions from parent leaders and discussed family engagement.
Questions focused on how schools are complying with Covid protocols, how the Department of Education can help supplement for learning loss due to a lack of in-person classes and how Covid-related absences are being dealt with.
“We understand the quarantining process but parents remain concerned in regards to their child’s attendance record and how it is logged,” said Kim West, a member of Community Education Council 29.
She asked if a universal code could be applied to attendance records to indicate that an absence was valid and related to Covid infection or exposure.
“Parents have been very concerned about attendance records and how that will impact their children on a whole host of fronts as they try to get into other schools, get into colleges, apply for scholarships, all kinds of things,” began Banks.
He said the administration would be looking at possibly applying a general code to be used across the system and urged parents to rest assured and not be scared that their child’s record would suffer.
“We recognize that we are in the middle of a very unique situation and they will not be penalized as a result of that,” said Banks.
A parent in District 3 in Manhattan asked how the academic needs of students who were out of schools for prolonged periods would be met.
Banks noted that students who test positive are receiving “asynchronous instruction online and have access to their teachers remotely during office hours,” a policy that he and Mayor Adams have stood strongly by. However, he added that plans are in place to address greater learning loss.
“We’re looking at high-dosage tutoring, partnering with other outside organizations who are going to be able to help our kids catch up,” he said.
“This summer is going to be absolutely critical,” he added, saying that the DOE is working on a “fully developed plan” to help those who have fallen behind.
Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, also participated in the forum and addressed questions on quarantining and the nuances presented if a student is exposed to someone who is positive.
“What we want to do for parents is to give you the right people to connect with at your schools to be able to think through those scenarios and for your school leaders to connect to health experts for anything where we need to clarify even further,” said Chokshi.
“You don’t want to exclude children who are well and who are at very low risk because the harms of doing so exceed the benefits of quarantining unnecessarily,” he said.
Banks also spoke on parent engagement as he was asked about it as well.
“I told my parents over the years that there are larger forces in society who don’t necessarily believe in our kids and the reality is that they don’t very often believe in our parents, either,” he said. “That’s just real talk. They think that our parents don’t really want to be involved, don’t value education. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Banks said the DOE is a huge system with many challenges but that he has a vision for what it should look like going forward. He added that earlier that day, he met with the school superintendents across the city.
It was later reported by the New York Post that Banks will ask all 46 of the city’s superintendents to reapply and that he had replaced many of the top officials at the DOE with his own leadership team.
The Post reported that he was eyeing the positions of administrators who deal directly with schools, according to sources.
“I need partners to help us to continue to improve the school system from every way possible. Those are the kinds of parent leaders and parent partners that I’m looking for,” he said in last week’s forum.
