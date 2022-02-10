Following a notoriously tumultuous relationship with the former mayoral administration, which came to a head in part over opening a Queens middle school, Success Academy charter school founder Eva Moskowitz is “enthusiastic and optimistic” about the new city leadership.
That includes new Schools Chancellor David Banks, with whom Moskowitz says the ice has already been broken.
She said she hopes the public school system can finally learn from the successes of her academies.
“I have offered our new mayor, I have offered our chancellor, to be as helpful as I can, 24/7,” she said.
In fact, she feels that she and the new chancellor have some things in common.
“I’m an admirer of David Banks and the Eagle Academies,” Moskowitz said in an interview last Thursday with the Chronicle’s editorial team.
The Eagle Academy Foundation is a network of all-male schools grades 6 through 12, in challenged, urban communities.
“They were sort of charter before charters, where [Banks] got a bunch of dispensations from the district so that he could create his educational vision,” she said.
“They are charter-like in the sense that he got a lot of autonomy to work backwards from teaching and learning.”
Moskowitz admired the new chancellor’s honesty in stating that 64 percent of Black and brown children are not reaching proficiency.
“We all know that one can have that view, and yet the system can be very difficult to move and change and improve,” she said.
“But I think the fact that they’re starting with honesty about it is a really good sign. And I think having a chancellor who has done it himself and been in the trenches — that’s a good sign.”
Moskowitz hopes to share the practices that lead to charter school students’ academic achievement. That was one of the ideas behind establishing charters in the first place.
“Unlike the district, which hasn’t figured out how to scale excellence, we have,” she said.
“Part of the problem is we ran into Bill de Blasio and a system that is not interested in learning. We have developed school designs that are highly impactful, pedagogic methods that are highly impactful, even systems of operation. The New York City School system could learn a lot from our Covid command center. But if nobody asks or wants to learn and look ... I think that’s going to change with [Adams],” she said.
“But the district has to be interested ... you have to have that kind of culture where you’re trying to get better.”
Creating a network of learning opportunities among schools would require a “serious undertaking,” she added.
In a recent visit to Hillcrest High School, Banks told the Chronicle, “There’s a lot of great things that are in our school system, but what we lack is a good marketing campaign and people think that the only exciting, innovative things are happening in charter schools because the charter schools do a really good job of marketing what they do.”
He said the city Department of Education has never done a good job of “promoting the great things that happen in our schools.”
“I want to be the chancellor that lifts up what’s happening in a place like Hillcrest,” he added.
Moskowitz said that she is not interested in marketing but that, “Success has achieved results and we think we have something to offer others.”
“We are interested in sharing because we don’t just care about our own kids. We care about all kids in the city, the state and the country.”
The Robertson Center at Success Academy, she said, is designed for such sharing and is dedicated to professional development.
“You can go to our website and you can download our curriculum. You can sign up for workshops ... It’s really sort of democratizing the sharing,” she said.
