After customers were informed last month that the Queens County Savings Bank branch located in the Clock Tower Stop & Shop would not have its lease renewed, Sam Esposito and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association insisted there be no withdrawal.
They worked with the bank and the store to ensure that the branch would stay.
“We’re very excited,” Esposito, the organization’s president, said. “We’re glad that the block association was able to pull this off.”
As Esposito explained to the Chronicle, though the bank has numerous other branches in the area, this one is particularly important to seniors, as it is conveniently located inside Stop & Shop, which also has its own pharmacy.
“It’s convenient, because they do everything in one place,” he said. “That’s what this is all about: keeping them all in one place.”
But the branch also has a deeper significance to the community: 30 years ago, Esposito said, Community Board 9 pushed to keep the bank in Stop & Shop (then Pathmark) when the store moved from the shopping center clock tower to its current location in the plaza, an effort that is celebrated within the community. According to Esposito, Stop & Shop was not aware of that. “They were very concerned because they didn’t want no problems with the community,” he said.
Stop & Shop had been planning to use the space to expand its delivery service, Esposito said, also crediting the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club for helping save the branch.
Bank official John Fennell was glad to see the lease renewed, and admired the community’s dedication to the branch. “There’s something about that branch that’s always been very, very successful,” he told the Chronicle. “The community is very loyal to it.”
Stop & Shop could not be reached for comment by press time.
