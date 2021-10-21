Voters will have more than political offices on their ballots this Election Day.
Turn them over and there will be five referendum questions.
Question 1 would radically change how the state redraws election districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census, and is drawing fire, mostly from Republicans. It also would cap the state Senate at its present 63 seats.
No. 2 if approved would amend the state constitution to include the right to clean air and water, and a healthy environment.
No. 3 would end the requirement that voters be registered at least 10 days before an election, while No. 4 would codify “no-excuse” voting, which end the requirement that those voting by absentee ballot prove they would be unable to get to the polls because they were ill or going to be out of the country.
Less controversial than Nos. 1, 3 and 4 is No. 5, which would lift the limit on claims handled by New York City Civil Courts from $25,000 to $50,000.
“It’s important to turn your ballot over,” said Brian Browne, executive director for university relations and assistant vice president for government relations at St. John’s University, who also teaches political science. “Too many people don’t know those questions are there.”
Browne and Michael Krasner, a retired political science professor at Queens College, both said Question 1 on redistricting is the hot-button one as it would remove some protections in the redistricting process for the minority political party in the event that one party controls both the state Senate and Assembly — Democrats do now, and by comfortable margins.
And both say it has long-term implications across the country.
“Right now, the redistricting commission has two chairpersons, one Democratic and one Republican,” Browne said. “This could change that.”
It has led to Republican state Chairman Nick Longworthy leading a “Just Say No” tour around the state.
And while parties in power in each state have long gerrymandered to their own benefit following redistricting, both professors said this year seems different in New York State and nationally, even in states that have lines redrawn by independent commissions.
“It’s a lot more polarized than in the past,” Krasner said. “I have mixed feelings. On the one hand perfecting gerrymandering is a horrendous assault on the democratic system. It’s healthy to have nonpartisan commissions to draw the lines.
“On the other hand, there are plenty of red states where Republicans hold the legislatures and governors’ offices where they are ruthlessly gerrymandering their states.”
As to the stakes, Krasner pointed to recent presidential elections in which Republican candidates have won the Electoral College while losing the popular vote.
He said while the Earl Warren Supreme Court intervened in gerrymandering cases in the 1960s, the present court has declined.
“In New York, if you care about things like climate change, our children’s and grandchildren’s future, the makeup of Congress is important,” Krasner said.
“In this case, it favors the Democrats, so I can see why Republicans would be against it,” Browne said.
He also believes the atmosphere is different than in the past, with the present-day political climate even causing people to question the integrity of independent commissions.
“I think in states that let the party in power draw the districts, they now are flexing those muscles, more so than in the past,” Browne said. “And you have to remember that for a long time in New York the Democrats controlled he Assembly and the Republicans usually controlled the Senate by a few seats. Democrats now have super-majorities in both houses and are using it. That’s why it’s important to vote. Elections have consequences. Redistricting lasts for 10 years.”
