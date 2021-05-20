Ballot lawsuits reflect Republican infighting

A GOP organization called the Queens County Republican Patriots scored a victory May 12 in advancing candidates to challenge Queens County GOP designees in primaries across the borough.
The group, whose founder Joe Concannon is based in Bellerose, has been fighting against the Queens Republican Party’s leadership, which he has accused of disenfranchising GOP candidates of running in primaries across the borough.
“The county organization has refused to let Republicans run on their line,” he said.
The Appellate Court win reinstated 18 candidates to the Republican primary ballot who had been knocked off by the Board of Elections through objections lodged by the county GOP. The candidates affected by the lawsuit include two City Council hopefuls, Steve Sirgiovanni in District 32 and Angelo King in District 24, as well as a number of candidates for the Republican state committee, a body that aims to nominate Republican candidates for local office.
The legal fight is an extension of long-running infighting among groups of Queens Republicans, who number about 140,000 active voters in Queens. The borough’s active Democrats are over 800,000.
Queens County GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola, who is running against Sirgiovanni, one of the candidates involved in the suit, said that the objections the party lodged against the Republican challengers were not aimed at stopping candidates from running, but at maintaining the integrity of the process.
“It’s not about disenfranchising, it’s about making people aware that this group is nothing short of con men and women,” Ariola said.
She said that the county GOP plans to continue contesting the place on the ballot of Republican Patriots candidates by pursuing another state court challenge that the party had lodged prior to the recent ruling, and plans to revive.
That legal challenge accuses some of the Patriots candidates of collecting designating petitions for a slate of Republican candidates that included several who had sent a cease and desist letter to the Patriots-affiliated members urging them not collect signatures on their behalf.
