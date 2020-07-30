Haron Hargrave has always believed that sports brings people together.
“It doesn’t matter who’s on the court with me,” he said. “I don’t care what color you are. We all have a common goal and that’s to win, to unite and come together for the ‘W.’”
Hargrave, known as H2O on the streetball scene, played at Campus Magnet High School for the legendary Chuck Granby before playing college ball at Sacramento State.
While in college, his close friend Mark Arrington was shot to death in Hollis. Hargrave, motivated by more shooting deaths, including those of Sean Bell and hip-hop artist Stacks Bundles, started Queens Day, a two-day streetball event, which evolved and became Ballin 4 Peace.
There have been no games during the pandemic but Hargrave has continued voicing protest against inequality in recent weeks as he wants to highlight “what’s been going on.”
His website, ballin4peace.org, has shorts, T-shirts and other apparel available for purchase.
He’s been at peaceful protests, including one at Borough Hall, and posting messages on social media. The lack of tournaments hasn’t stopped Hargrave from getting his message out — but he’s still looking forward to the games.
“I don’t have to have events like that to get my message across,” he said. “Even knowing that, I can’t wait to do it again.”
