Plans for a redesign of bus service in Queens came to the environs of Community District 3 on Tuesday night.
About 100 people participated in the virtual session hosted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, with an assist from the city’s Department of Transportation.
The MTA presented proposals for 16 existing and new bus lines that service District 3, some of which go as far south as the Rockaways and as far west as Midtown Manhattan.
The routes included the Q14, Q19, Q21, Q23, Q32, Q33, Q47, Q52, Q63, Q66, Q70, Q72, Q58 and the new B57, which would also serve Brooklyn. Each line has a map, proposed route changes and lists of where bus stops will be added, removed or relocated available online at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
The MTA’s aim is to speed up rides, increase north-south service and expand interborough routes.
Routes that are eliminated or moved in part or whole will, in theory, have the service replaced by one or more rerouted lines.
As with the plan introduced in 2019, most of the participants’ feedback had to do with bus stops that would be eliminated along each route.
The MTA says that New York City has the shortest average distance between bus stops of any major city. Representatives said an average bus stop can take 20 seconds to pull into the curb, take on passengers and emerge back into traffic, multiplied by however many bus stops there are on a given route.
“One of the biggest complaints we get, we hear from customers is that there are stops every block or two blocks,” said an MTA facilitator. Lucille Songhai, assistant director of government and community relations for the MTA and NYC Transit, addressed a number of specific questions from residents worried about eliminating bus stops near schools.
“We’ve had a number of complaints about increasing student commutes, and we’re going to evaluate those for sure,” Songhai said, adding that churches, senior centers and other major community stops also can be re-evaluated.
“If you say bus stops are important to the community, that really helps us,” she said. “This is not a done deal ... it is good for us to hear community feedback.”
She said those who want to add more input can call 511 or log in to the project website to make their comments and concerns known.
The MTA has scheduled one online meeting in each of the 14 community districts in Queens, in numerical order. The fourth, covering Community Board 4, takes place tonight, April 28. The remaining dates and registration information are available on the project website. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m..
A topic raised by the Chronicle at the meeting on April 18 involved what the MTA plans to do if reconfiguring or eliminating some bus routes turns a rider’s trip to work or a doctor or one’s grandchildren from a two-seat ride to a three-seat ride. Under existing regulations, a rider using only buses would have to pay a second fare, as there right now is only one free transfer with a MetroCard swipe.
MTA personnel said the matter was under discussion. But state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), speaking with the Chronicle prior to Tuesday’s meeting, wasn’t impressed.
“The idea of having only one bus transfer — what are we in the 1980s?” asked the member of the Senate’s Transportation Committee. “We have a time limit on the subway system. They can easily have a time limit put in for buses. Just think outside the box, for goodness sake.”
Liu reiterated his belief that the investment needed to modernize the Queens bus system can be what the MTA has called “cost neutral.”
Christopher Barca, spokesman for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, said the BP has raised the issue with the MTA.
“The Borough President believes that commuters should not be charged double fairs to get to work, school or elsewhere, and he will work with the MTA to ensure that is the case upon the finalization of the plan,” Barca said in an email.
People can register for any remaining meetings online at bit.ly/3EzQAE8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.