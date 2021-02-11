Sheryl Fetik, a lifelong Rego Park resident, is the 13th person running to replace Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year.
“I grew up in a family of activists, community organizers, labor organizers,” Fetik told the Chronicle last Thursday. “I grew up thinking this is the way to be. I’m not beholden to anyone.”
An accountant, Fetik is a member of the Queens County Democratic Committee and a Democratic judicial delegate. She served as an aide to then-Councilman Arthur Katzman in the 1980s.
Fetik’s mother died at 96 last year and she wants to change attitudes toward the elderly.
“Seniors are not listened to,” Fetik said, adding that she had bad experiences with hospital and nursing staffs who “didn’t listen to what she had to say.”
“What does the family express? What does the patient want?” Fetik said, adding, “We should be helping patients to stay in their homes, if they wish. This is often a better environment, and the patients may get better care in their own homes.”
Her mother’s death was not due to Covid-19.
Fetik also discussed area issues, criticizing the city’s plan to close Rikers Island and put a jail in Kew Gardens. “Let’s say we should close Rikers or we should reform Rikers,” she said. “That’s a separate set of issues altogether than we have a county jail and what do we do about that?”
She also criticized Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) for supporting the plan. Koslowitz had said supporting the idea would help in negotiations for details and community benefits.
“If the local councilwoman had put up a fight, then it would have held them off for years,” Fetik said.
Regarding the Queens Boulevard bike lanes, she believes more thought needs to be given to the needs and desires of residents and businesses.
Fetik believes people who were concerned about the lanes’ impact “were ignored” by the city when the lanes were installed.
“Small business people were adversely affected,” she said, adding that seniors crossing the boulevard were not considered.
“Maybe they could have put it in the middle [median],” Fetik said.
She also spoke about the city’s diversity plan for District 28 middle schools, which would swap some students in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Kew Gardens with some in Jamaica and South Ozone Park.
“Taking them and putting them on a bus and putting them in another school where the children are better adjusted with more support is not necessarily a help to those children,” Fetik said, adding, “I do not agree with moving children around without providing the support.”
