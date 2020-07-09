When crime increased early in the year, Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD pointed to state-passed bail reform that was implemented at the start of 2020.
In April, Gov. Cuomo and state lawmakers scaled back the reforms, with the changes taking place last Thursday.
The reaction has been mixed. Marvin Mayfield, statewide organizer at the Center for Community Alternatives, called the rollback “shameful” in a statement last Wednesday.
“This is nothing short of devastating for Black and brown communities who have been the target of mass criminalization and state violence,” he said in a prepared statement.
The jail population in the state was nearly cut in half: 20,280 in May 2019, compared to 11,259 in May 2020, a 44.5 percent drop, according to statistics from the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services.
“It is shameful to reverse these gains, in the midst of a pandemic no less and during a national uprising in defense of Black lives,” Mayfield said.
Some categories for which judges can again set bail include vehicular assault in the first degree, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, sex trafficking of a child, aggravated assault upon a person less than 11 years old and any crime that is alleged to have caused the death of another person. Any felony committed by a persistent felony offender also qualifies.
“The one thing that was important for us to address was the recidivism,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) told the Chronicle Monday.
Stories about repeat offenders were constant, including one man who, in February, was arrested for the sixth time of the year and the 139th overall.
“Bail reform, it’s lit,” Charles Barry told reporters as he was transported to Central Booking. “It’s the Democrats. The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me. I can’t be stopped.”
Addabbo said the bail reform rollbacks didn’t receive much attention in April because that was the height of the coronavirus crisis but now they are going into effect as crime is on the rise around the city.
“It’s an odd time to evaluate,” Addabbo said, noting that there are still residents staying at home due to the pandemic.
Assemblyman Joe Giglio (R-Gowanda) told NY1 that what he heard most from law enforcement after the initial changes was the need to restore judicial discretion.
“No one wants lower level criminals in jail because they cost too much anyways,” he said. “You’re not a menace to society. But these went way too far. They made drug offenses practically legal.”
Jason Conwall, a spokesman for Cuomo, said the governor has achieved historic reforms to the criminal justice system as he draws criticism for the rollbacks.
“New York is the least incarcerative and safest large state in the nation and the governor closed more prisons than any governor in state history, overseeing an unprecedented 37 percent decline in the incarcerated population,” he said in an email.
Conwall added that Cuomo issued an executive order requiring localities to reinvent police departments or risk losing funding.
Addabbo said he hopes issues people had with the bail reform were taken care of.
“But if not, it’s back to the drawing board,” he said.
