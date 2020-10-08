The Bayside cop accused of acting as a Chinese spy was denied bail Oct. 7.
Baimadajie Angwang, a former community affairs officer at the 111th Precinct, appeared in federal court five days earlier on charges of acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China, committing wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding. He was granted a $1 million bond by U.S. District Judge Lois Bloom, but the prosecution argued that Angwang posed a “serious flight risk.”
“All he has to do is go through that tunnel, cross that bridge, walk into one of those buildings and we can never get him again. He’s gone,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Keilty argued. Keilty said the Chinese Consulate, which Angwang is accused of conspiring with, could assist the police officer in an escape.
Angwang was kept in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as another U.S. District Judge, Eric Komitee, reviewed the argument, eventually ruling in favor of refusing the alleged spy’s bail.
“Having carefully evaluated Defendant’s bail proposal under the circumstances of this case, the Court concludes that there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial,” Komitee wrote in a memo.
If released, Angwang would have been required to wear an ankle monitor and would not be allowed to leave the Eastern District of New York. As per the ruling, he will remain in custody until his pending trial.
Angwang was arrested Sept. 22 on federal charges that, if he is convicted, could land him in prison for a maximum of 55 years.
According to a criminal complaint, federal officers have possession of phone conversations from the past two years of Angwang and at least two PRC officials, one of whom the FBI suspects of being assigned to the “China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture,” a division of China’s United Front Work Department that works to neutralize sources of potential opposition, namely ethnic Chinese individuals living outside the PRC, to the policies and authority of the nation.
Angwang referred to his handlers as “Boss,” and made statements such as, “Let them know, you have recruited one in the police department,” and “It’s necessary, necessary to support you,” according to the documents.
He is accused of assessing ethnic Tibetans residing in New York City who might be willing to serve as Chinese intelligence sources, reporting those with connections to the state Legislature to the PRC and providing his handlers with secret NYPD information, as well as working at the whim of PRC officials and offering them ways to expand their “soft-power” in New York.
