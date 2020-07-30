Just over a week after a group of Howard Beach women cleaned up the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, another group of residents assembled to take on the trash that has piled up on a beach a few hundred yards away.
Twelve Howard Beach residents gathered on last Saturday to pick up the litter that has recently accumulated in the mounds of dead grass along the beach surrounding Charles Memorial Park.
“The problem is the shoreline. That’s where the trash is,” said Arcilia Derenzo, a science teacher who has been volunteering with the National Park Service. “With the tide, it comes out and it gets pushed out with the wind.”
Mike Scala, a Howard Beach resident and attorney who’s eyeing a City Council race for the seat being vacated by Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) in 2021, took charge in organizing the cleanup. Since he announced it, he said that residents have cued him into other problem areas in Howard Beach, as well as local organizations willing to help.
Scala said that he organized this cleanup because he saw on social media that the park had been neglected during the pandemic.
“I think because of COVID, the cleanup is slow because there were groups that had been coming to do it,” said Scala.
The group found the full range of summer park trash: a nearly full watermelon, a condom, a hypodermic needle, plenty of bottles and plastic bags, as well as some coconuts and murtis — images of Hindu deities.
The religious artifacts are a perpetual source of the litter that accumulates on the beach from Hindu groups in South Queens that use them as part of their religious ceremonies taking place on the Addabbo Bridge as well as the on park’s beach itself.
In normal times, Sadhana, a Hindu advocacy group, organizes a cleanup of the deities once a month. But they have been on hiatus during the pandemic, said Scala.
“Most of the trash doesn’t seem like it’s from a ritual,” he added.
The way that the garbage mixed into the piles of dead seagrass made it hard to tell exactly where it was coming from.
“I do wonder how much of the trash is coming off the bridge versus just left on the beach,” Scala said.
He pointed out that there are no trash cans on the bridge and suggested that maybe adding some would solve the problem of garbage accumulation, both on the bridge and the mainland.
Putting an end to litter on the bridge would obviate the toil of neighbors like Gina Barillaro and Rachele Ambrosino, two of the women who had been in the group scouring the Addabbo Bridge and again heeded the call to beautify the beach on Saturday.
Derenzo, the science teacher, pointed out that cleaning up natural areas is not just important for aesthetic reasons. It’s necessary to keep the seagrass along the beach healthy.
“You want to maintain these grasses that are helping to hold down the sand. If there’s a storm then the storm surge won’t continue [on shore],” said Derenzo.
At the end of the cleanup, the group wound up with nine bags full of trash.
