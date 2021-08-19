With school starting soon, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is urging Queens residents to donate backpacks and other school supplies to help provide children in need with items that will help them succeed in the classroom.
In addition to backpacks, needed supplies include No. 2 pencils, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, crayons, pens, colored pencils, washable markers, Elmer’s glue, glue sticks, composition notebooks, 1-inch and 1.5-inch binders, ruled paper, safety scissors, rulers, pocket folders and scientific calculators.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 1, in a box next to the security desk at Queens Borough Hall, at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.
Richards noted in a statement that Covid-19 has been hard on Queens families with school-age children, saying, “Our backpack and school supply donation drive will make life a little easier for many of these hard-working families by providing them with the tools kids need to get the upcoming school year off to a great start.”
For more information, one may email education@queensbp.org. Richards’ office can be reached at (718) 286-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.