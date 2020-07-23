Nearly 400 cars drove through the borough last Sunday to show support for the NYPD as the department has faced criticism from protesters and elected officials in recent weeks.
Supporters drove from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows to the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills before dispersing around Woodhaven Boulevard in the early afternoon.
Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows, said he believes the community support he sees is unmatched.
“It’s just an amazing thing how much support we get on a day-to-day basis here,” Henry told the Chronicle Monday.
He said two people separately held anti-police signs but didn’t cause any problems during the drive.
“Some people feel to support the police you’re picking a side against another movement, which isn’t the case. You don’t have to be anti-police to be for police reform,” Henry said, adding, “Too often now people feel they have to pick a side in an argument and be against one side as opposed to just improving the system.”
The commander called the event “heartwarming” and noted that the officers often get waved to and greeted at community council precinct meetings by residents.
“I really wasn’t surprised it was happening but it was a relief because some of my cops are going to these protests and get insulted all day long,” Henry said.
The event was organized by Yaakov Serle, publisher of the Queens Jewish Link.
He said he came up with the idea as he was unhappy with the anti-police sentiment around the city, including a violent clash with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge last Wednesday.
“People do care about the police,” Serle told the Chronicle Tuesday, calling the turnout “unbelievable.”
The event had been advertised online in the days leading up to the drive.
He said the best part of the motorcade was bringing happiness to the officers.
“We want the world to know that we care about them,” Serle said. “Law and order is very important. If there’s no respect for the police, you can’t have a nation, you can’t have a world.”
Capt. Jonathan Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, said it was business as usual as pro-police and anti-police protests are treated the same.
“We support anybody’s First Amendment right to protest or to support us,” Cappelmann told the Chronicle Monday, adding, “It’s encouraging. It’s nice to see that people support the police still in this environment.”
While tensions have been high around the city, including a Bayside showdown earlier in the month between Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter protesters, there were no incidents during the drive, which lasted around 90 minutes.
Cappelmann noted the positive feedback the officers in the precinct receive from Forest Hills and Rego Park residents.
“A lot of people just walk up to us in the street while we’re out here and they’re vocal about their support for the Police Department,” he said. “It’s definitely good to see.”
