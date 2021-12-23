Advocates for residents with criminal histories are slamming the City Council for declining to vote on a bill that would have prevented landlords and real estate brokers from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants.
Intro. 2047, titled the New York City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, had three co-sponsors from Queens: Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) and Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
The Fair Chance for Housing Coalition in a statement issued on Dec. 15 criticizing Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and the Council “for succumbing to fear-mongering and pressure from real estate lobbyists, leaving thousands of people with past conviction records stuck in shelters and unstable housing.”
The organization stated that the bill would have protected 750,000 city residents. Representatives of landlords and the real estate industry countered that property owners, especially smaller landlords renting out of their homes, have a right to know whom they are renting to.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.