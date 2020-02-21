Back to the ’80s? Graffiti alarms some

The Jamaica Train Yard was the site of a graffiti display last weekend and a transit worker group is among those highly concerned.

“The truth is if graffiti artists have the time to do all this work, then there’s more than enough time to sabotage the system or equipment in other ways,” the group Progressive Action tweeted, adding that the subway system isn’t safe.

But Vitalist International, a group that opposes subway fares and the police, replied to the tweet, saying “grafitti artists do not endanger anyone, they just want to see the walls come alive. it’s unfounded to compare what they’re doing to something that could harm people. That will only amount to more harsh penalties against grafitti artists from the notoriously corrupt nypd.”

Subway graffiti is often associated with 1970s and 1980s New York City, when crime was much higher than it is now. The Jamaica Train Yard is located at the southern tip of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, adjacent to the Kew Gardens Interchange.

Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign said she’s more focused on actual service than graffiti but that the tagging is part of a larger issue.

“The last time there were issues with graffiti covering trains was in the ’70s, when we saw the subway system practically fall apart and so I think that riders are feeling similarly now that service is still bad,” she told the Chronicle Wednesday.

Cohen added, “It’s a sign of a bigger issue that riders are feeling frustrated, still, with the subway system.”

MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said, “We have zero tolerance for these incidents, which take passenger trains out of service and take away valuable resources and thousands of dollars from critical system improvements,” in a statement to the New York Post.

Graffiti vandalism in the subway increased from 200 incidents in 2014 to 619 in 2018, the Post reported. There were 537 occurrences through Dec. 18 of last year.