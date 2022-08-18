The Department of Education and city health officials have released their Covid-19 guidelines fore the school year that begins in September.
Officials are reiterating that having up-to-date vaccinations and booster shots is the best way to prevent Covid. Students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when returning after a positive test until 10 days after the first symptoms or a positive test. This includes riding on school buses.
All public school students and staff who participate in high-risk sports, as well as those partaking of high-risk extracurricular activities such as chorus, musical theater and dance teams, must be fully vaccinated. Information on those activities can be found online at on.nyc.gov/covid-vaccination-extracurricular.
Students and staff are asked to stay home if they have symptoms. Those who test positive must remain home for five days. Schools should offer home testing kits to those possibly exposed at school.
More detailed information is available on line at nyc.gov/health/coronavirus or bit.ly/cdc-schools-operational-guidance.
