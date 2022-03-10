As candidates across the state have begun petitioning to earn their place on the 2022 ballot, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella is gearing up for 2023: On March 4, he announced that he will challenge Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) once again to represent the city’s 19th District.
“Unfortunately, the results of the last election proved disastrous for those of us in Northeast Queens who wanted more attention to quality of life issues and Democratic values,” Avella said in a press release. “Instead, representing us now is Republican Vicki[e] Paladino, a thoroughly unqualified far right individual, who I am told has a history of making wild and racist statements. For example, only recently did she compare a COVID vaccine requirement for City Council Members to Nazi Germany.”
Though Paladino apologized for that comment, to Avella, that doesn’t cut it: “Too little, too late. She shouldn’t have said it in the first place.” He also said that it doesn’t excuse what he considers the councilwoman’s numerous other statements of the sort.
“It’s just embarrassing to have somebody like this represent Northeast Queens,” he added. “This is not who we are.”
Paladino’s team, for its part, called Avella “delusional” and “adolescent.”
Avella represented New York State’s 11th Senate District in Albany from 2011 to 2018; from 2002 to 2009, he sat in what is now Paladino’s Council seat. Avella fought to win back that position in November, a contest he narrowly lost to Paladino.
Though a typical City Council term is four years long, due to the body’s redistricting process — which is distinct from the statewide one completed in February — those elected in November 2021 will serve a two-year term instead.
That gives Avella the chance to run for the seat once again in 2023 — hence his early announcement. While he would have to win the Democratic primary first, Avella seemed to be looking ahead.
“Incumbency always has an advantage — no matter who the person is — and you have to start early to start raising money to qualify for matching funds,” Avella explained. “It’s not a four-year term, it’s only a two-year term. So in effect, you have to be out there this year, raising money to get ready for the campaign year.”
Avella’s press release illustrated the extent of both constituents’ and his own concerns about Paladino:
“It may be necessary to create an unofficial government in exile in order to show the rest of the City she does not properly represent Northeast Queens.”
When the Chronicle asked the Paladino team for comment on that, they did not seem to be aware of Avella’s intentions; in fact, the exact, initial response from Thomas Paladino, the councilwoman’s son and spokesperson, was: “lol what.”
He elaborated, “Avella should respect the election results, and focus on the Democrat primary he’ll surely face if he proceeds. We have much more important things to do right now than focus on Tony’s adolescent need for attention.”
Thomas Paladino reiterated that point in a later conversation with the Chronicle. “I don’t even understand what his angle is with this,” he said. “But you guys really shouldn’t even be giving this delusional man oxygen with his bullshit about a ‘government in exile.’ Who says that?”
When the Chronicle asked the councilwoman’s team for comment on Avella’s decision to run, among Thomas Paladino’s numerous concerns was that the former councilman’s statement represented a failure to accept the results of the 2021 race.
“That is saying that the results of the election did not go in the way that he wanted it to go, or in a way that he feels is legitimate, and therefore, he will have to set up a more legitimate government in exile,” he said. “That statement in and of itself is questioning the legitimacy of the election.”
Asked by the Chronicle what he meant by the statement, Avella seemed aware of the severity of his words.
“A number of people have been talking about this, because she’s so thoroughly unqualified. We have a lot of issues that need to be addressed — what do we do in the meantime?” Avella said. “So people still reach out to me for help. So yeah, it’s almost like government in exile.” He added, “It’s a weird situation. This is not, somebody wins, they won an election, you may want to run against them. This is a very different situation.”
