Parents showed up with creative parade floats and kids with pinchable cheeks decked out in bright colors for a day of fun at the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association’s annual Baby Parade & Carnival on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer firehouse.
Clockwise, from top right: Jay, 4, and Alexis, 10, rode the parade’s biggest float — the Viking Marauders of Hamilton Beach. The float won best overall at the parade. Below, Hunter, 7, Skye, 7, and River, 4, pulled their own Magic School Bus float. At right, Penelope, 2, sits in the wagon as a princess. Her friends Greg, 6, and Greyson, 5, attend as Luigi and Mario, respectively.
Leading the parade, above, are Dan Brown, left, aide to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Roger Gendron, head of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association, Betty Braton, chairperson of Community Board 10, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., who represented the neighborhood for 20 years until legislative district lines were redrawn last year. Asked why he showed, he replied, “I missed it.”
Above them, clockwise, residents Michael O’Dea and Alex Vasquez pony up for the 50-50 raffle to help support the volunteer fire company; Vasquez is accompanied by his four well-mannered four-legged friends; a kid excitedly runs between the bouncy houses; and center, Nixon, a 15-month-old, shows off his decked out autumn squash stroller for his first baby parade.
— Kristen Guglielmo, with reporting by Michael Shain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.