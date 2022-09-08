The end of summer was marked with displays of creativity and fun in Hamilton Beach at the annual Baby Parade hosted by the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association.
Families paraded their kids in decked-out costumes, wagons and more.
The West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department hosted the BBQ afterward and Chief Nick Spinelli made a splash, top, in a dunk tank.
The Fogarty family, above left with civic President Roger Gendron, rear, and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, won 1st Place for Most Original and Best Overall with their “Who Let the Dogs Out” wagon.
First place for Most Humorous was the McGuigan family’s “Beach Bum” baby, above right.
The civic traces the tradition back nearly 90 years and says it is its way of thanking the community for its support.
— Deirdre Bardolf
