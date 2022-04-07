“Successful people are always busy,” Master Sgt. Nephtali Robles tells his Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit NY-20151 cadets from John Adams High School.
The group of almost 50 students was certainly busy this past Saturday in Richmond Hill, volunteering for a cleanup under the Babbage and Bessemer streets train tracks. Robles said it was a welcome opportunity as the JROTC students are required to fulfill community service hours, which has been hard to accomplish due to the Covid pandemic.
Students picked up trash, raked debris and painted the trestle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with shuttles to the 102nd Precinct for bathroom breaks and lunch donated by community members Raj Rampershad and Kirpal Billing in between.
The cleanup was organized by the precinct and its community council with help from Sanitation, Community Board 9 and residents. Harbans Dhillon donated the supplies. The efforts tackled the neglected area that is filled with graffiti, litter and abandoned cars, which the precinct removed two of during the cleanup.
Community Council President Simcha Weisman said there has been some progress in recent years thanks to partnerships with the local precinct, the JROTC and volunteers but more work is to be done. The group on Saturday got to about half the blocks between 84th Street and Hillside Avenue.
— Deirdre Bardolf
