A photograph from a rooftop at 48th Street in Long Island City on Dec. 18 shows Jupiter and Saturn visible in the night sky looking west past the Freedom Tower as their orbits coincided this week to bring them together for what astronomers call the Great Conjunction.
The grand finale came the night of Dec. 21 when their paths crossed — from Earth’s vantage point — to where they are almost appear to be touching.
According to NASA, while the two planets’ orbits tend to align about every 20 years, they have been not this close for about four centuries. The Great Conjunction has not been visible at night for nearly 800 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.