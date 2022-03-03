The Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning will honor aviator Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman and Native American person to hold a pilot license, for Women’s History Month in its returning series “Meet the Playwright.”
“Meet the Playwright” is a monthly script-development project at JCAL that showcases Queens-based playwrights and theater artists, according to the arts center. To celebrate the aviator, JCAL will present scenes from the play “Queen Bess — The Bessie Coleman Story” by playwright Tommie Moore on March 28 at 7 p.m. at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Moore is producing the play through his Dare to be Black production company.
The series, which began as a virtual Black History program in 2021, will be in-person for the first time, according to the arts center. Not only will there be a live presentation, but audience members will also have the opportunity to take part in a question-and-answer forum.
“’Dare to be Black Productions is dedicated to protecting the legacies of African American icons,” said Moore via email. “‘Queen Bess’ is just one of the many stories that Dare to be Black will bring to the stage.”
Coleman was the first woman to get an international pilot’s license in 1921, preceding the more heralded Amelia Earhart by seven years, according to Moore.
“It is important that the world learns about true American History,” said Moore. “African-American history is America’s history.”
Coleman earned her pilot license on June 15, 1921 at 29, according to Smithsonian Magazine, a monthly publication from the world’s largest museum. Because of roadblocks in America — she was a person of color and a woman — she had to travel to the north of France and learn the country’s language to earn an international certification to fly aircraft. She traveled by foot nine miles to and from the Cauldron Brothers’ School of Aviation, which was one of the few institutions open to women in the European country. She also went to Germany to train under former World War I pilots to better hone her craft.
Despite Jim Crow segregation back in the United States, Coleman returned to her home country and put on air shows throughout the nation, which earned her the nicknames of “Queen Bess” and “Brave Bess,” according to the Smithsonian. She died in a crash at 34 due to a mechanical problem.
The aviator was a “gutsy” woman of her era, said Dorothy Cochrane, a curator at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, in the publication.
If interested in getting tickets to the presentation call (718) 658-7400 or visit jcal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.