Next Thursday, June 30, Borough President Donovan Richards and the Council for Airport Opportunity are teaming up for an aviation jobs recruitment fair at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 35 companies are set to take part in the job fair, including JetBlue, Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines, among others.
But positions are not limited to just pilots and flight attendants — the companies are hiring customer service representatives, food service employees, security guards, retail workers, drivers, technicians, ground service personnel and logistics personnel.
In total, there are more than 900 positions available. All of those roles will be at or based out of one of Queens’ two airports, LaGuardia or Kennedy airports.
Though walk-ins are welcome, the Borough President’s Office recommends that attendees RSVP ahead of time. Those interested may do so at queensbp.org/rsvp.
— Sophie Krichevsky
