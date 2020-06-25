Avianna McGhee has always loved art and now the student at Columbia Secondary School in Manhattan is using it to try and help NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
“I’ll do my best to raise as much money as I can this summer,” she said.
A family friend is a doctor who came out of retirement to battle the coronavirus and she wanted to make a difference.
McGhee chose Elmhurst, considered to be the “epicenter of the epicenter,” as the hospital to donate to.
“I’m just trying to make as much of a difference as we can right now,” she said.
McGhee began painting in May and those interested in buying some of the artwork can visit paintingforpurpose.org.
There are skyscapes ranging from $90 to $100 and flowers ranging from $55 to $100.
Looking at the impressive works, it’s surprising to know that she’s never taken an art class. The self-taught McGhee said it’s the reason she doesn’t paint people or animals.
“Landscapes I have a little bit more freedom to just explore with colors and shapes and sizes and kind of do what I want,” she said. “I like that freedom.”
All the pieces on the site are made to order. McGhee said a painting takes about three to four hours. “I can produce a good amount of paintings,” she said.
McGhee also did a painting of koi. She’s half-Chinese and said when she would visit China, every restaurant would have them.
“When I was a kid I would just sit by the koi fish and just watch them the entire dinner,” McGhee said.
Paintings of phone cases are available on the site for $25. One has a cactus and flowers, the other has bees and flowers.
A separate donation page allows people who want to give something to the cause.
McGhee said she realizes cases of COVID-19 have decreased but there could be a second wave. And even if there isn’t, she believes contributing to the hospital is still nice to do “after all they went through.”
She will continue Painting for Purpose through the summer but said she doesn’t have time to continue during the school year. McGhee will write a check to the hospital when it’s over.
One hundred percent of the proceeds minus shipping will go to the hospital. The works are available to people in the tri-state area.
McGhee has been involved with science, technology, engineering and mathematics internships at Columbia University and the American Museum of Natural History.
She said she’s interested in neurology and neuroscience and might become a doctor. But she will still have art.
“It’s always been a part of my life and I think it always will be no matter what career I end up pursuing,” McGhee said.
CLARIFICATION:
This article originally stated people can give money on a separate donation page from $5 to $25. People can donate however much they want to.
(1) comment
[smile] amazing work! So proud of the youth for their efforts during this time. I love the work the artist has done! Just ordered a piece, for my husband Richard’s birthday (don’t tell him LOL!) I’m sure he will LOVE it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.