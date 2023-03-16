“I am running against Vickie Paladino.”
That’s what former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella told the Chronicle in an extensive candidate interview when asked about the upcoming Democratic primary for City Council District 19.
Unlike Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Avella has competition in land use expert Paul Graziano and former Queens Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae as he heads toward the June vote. Asked about his Democratic opponents specifically, Avella dug in his heels.
“I have a primary, but the person I’m running against is Vickie Paladino,” he said last Thursday. “I think most people will agree I have the best shot at beating her. And that is the focus — without question.”
Avella’s latest bid for the Council comes after he narrowly lost to Paladino in 2021. Citing concerns about the councilmember, he announced his 2023 bid last March, saying at the time, “It may be necessary to create an unofficial government in exile in order to show the rest of the City she does not properly represent Northeast Queens.”
Avella portrayed himself as the “moderate Democrat” in the race, saying the progressive wing of the party has gone “too far,” in his view.
“I think the Democratic Party needs to move more back to the center,” he said, adding, “I will never vote to defund the police.”
Relatedly, he said he has “long advocated” for a new NYPD precinct to be added within the confines of the 109th. He also opposes the plan to close Rikers Island.
Avella spoke at length about transportation issues and traffic violence, advocating specifically for residents to be able to appeal signage and signal application decisions with the Department of Transportation.
Asked about a proposal to allow New York City to lower the minimum speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20, he said, “I don’t have a problem with reducing the speed limit on narrow streets, especially with residential streets. But I think on the wider streets, which are a means of access from one major road to another, I might have an issue with [that].”
Avella emphasized that local communities know best when it comes to traffic and transportation decisions in their neighborhoods, pointing to bike lane installations as an example.
“I have no problem with bike lanes, as long as they’re done in consultation with the community board and the local community,” he said. “I think sometimes it’s, ‘oh, the bike lane is going here, whether you like it or not’ — I don’t believe in that philosophy from any city agency.”
He took a similar approach when it comes to housing and zoning laws, which have been controversial in the area as Gov. Hochul has proposed granting amnesty for accessory dwelling units and altering zoning without local consent, among other related measures. He recognized both those concerns and the city’s housing crisis.
“The NIMBY approach — I don’t believe in that if you ask people to do the right thing,” Avella said, referring to the “Not in My Back Yard” school of thought. “Involve people in the solution, and you can get results.”
He added that he supports 421a, the tax break that, until recently, gave developers an incentive to build affordable housing.
Avella was adamant that the city do its part when it comes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Paladino’s bill that would delay the 2024 implementation of Local Law 97 — which will require certain nongovernment buildings to cut down on emissions through retrofitting — has sparked discussion in the district recently, as some residents, especially co-op and condo owners, have expressed concern about the cost of those upgrades.
“We shouldn’t push back the deadline, but we should help those co-ops and condos financially, to get it done,” he said. “Climate change is here — there’s no more thinking about it, arguing about it.”
Specifically, he said that a bond act to help fund those upgrades ought to be created.
Because of the growing threat posed by climate change, the need to improve sewer infrastructure was vital to Avella.
“[The Department of Environmental Protection] built the storm sewer based upon the one-in-25-year storm,” he said. “Well, guess what? The one-in-25-year storm is now happening every other year. The one-in-100-year storm is now happening once in 10 years.
“So the whole system by which the city has been built is not capable of handling the storms because of climate change.”
Previously, Avella has said that parkland is “sacred.” So when it comes to the future of the “50 acres of asphalt” next to Citi Field, which Mets’ owner Steve Cohen hopes to transform, he has been skeptical, noting last week that he was the lead plantiff in the 2017 state Court of Appeals case that halted a shopping mall proposed for the site because it is parkland.
For any development there to occur, be it a casino or otherwise, he said, “You’d have to get past the parkland issue. There are ways but you’d have to do it.” One way would be for the state Legislature to alienate the site for a specific use and to approve of replacement parkland nearby, though Avella said it does not need to be contiguous.
Were that to happen, though, Avella said he would not be opposed to a casino, per se. “It’s a possibility,” he said.
