The NYPD is investigating three motor vehicle crashes — including a hit-and-run in Corona and a man whose vehicle went into the East River from a park in Astoria — that killed three men ages 19 to 36 in Western Queens since last Thursday.
The first took place just before midnight Aug. 3 to 4 in Maspeth, at the corner of 64th Street and 58th Road. Officers from the 104th Precinct found motorcycle operator Roman Mikirtichev, 19, of Woodhaven Boulevard in Middle Village, unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from trauma.
The NYPD said its Collision Investigation Squad determined that Mikirtichev was driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on 64th Street when he lost control and collided with a black Nissan Pathfinder that was heading south.
The riderless motorcycle continued and struck a parked vehicle.
EMS personnel transported Mikirtichev to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan stayed on the scene.
No arrests were made.
The two others occurred just over an hour apart in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Police were called to Rainey Park on the Astoria riverfront in the 114th Precinct at 3:30 a.m. in anticipation of a water rescue.
The NYPD said its investigation determined that Martins Gonzales, 24, of Centereach, LI, entered the park in a white BMW SUV through an entrance near 34th Avenue and Vernon Boulevard. He continued driving west until crashing through a fence and landing in the river.
Martins’ body was still in the wreck when NYPD Harbor Patrol, the NYPD Dive Team and a heavy-duty tow truck combined to pull the vehicle from the water at 8:27 p.m. on Sunday.
The hit-and-run incident in the 110th Precinct in Corona resulted in the death of a man riding a motorized scooter.
It was reported at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the city Department of Transportation.
Officers responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of 50th Avenue and 97th Street.
Police determined that the unknown driver of a white Honda CRV was heading east on 97th Street when it collided with a 2021 Znen ZN50T scooter being operated by Amikar Armondo Marquez-Larez, 36, of Clay Street in Brooklyn.
EMS personnel brought Marquez-Larez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
Another fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Laurelton [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.