South Queens is coming together for Autism Awareness Month with a walk at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park in South Richmond Hill on Saturday, April 29.
Community Board 9 is partnering with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) for the event, which will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. rain or shine. Board Chair Sherry Algredo, whose son has autism, said in a statement, “This is not just a walk, but being able to also engage and speak with participating families and hearing about their struggles and the need for more equitable and fair services for people with special needs.”
Participants will include the River Fund, Trinidadians and Tobagnians USA, Heart of Gems, Bena Home Care Agency and EmblemHealth.
“Autism can come in many different forms and affects each person with it differently, so because of that, each person with Autism — and the families and loved ones that care for them — require different levels and types of care,” Addabbo said. “That is why it is vitally important that we are out here raising awareness for Autism Awareness Month.”
