A pilot program that has been protecting businesses, their employees and customers from shoplifting and other offenses from repeat offenders in three Queens police precincts will expand throughout the borough.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, made the announcement Tuesday.
Under the Merchants Business Improvement Program, people who repeatedly steal from or disrupt businesses can be issued trespass notices by police, subjecting them to arrest if they ever return.
The pilot program began in the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica back in June 2021. It expanded to the 109th Precinct in Flushing in April of this year and to the 114th in Astoria in early May. Katz said it is targeted against a very small number of repeat offenders who cause a lot of trouble.
“The feedback from the merchants in the pilot programs has been very positive,” Katz said in a statement from her office.
“With the high rate of retail theft we are seeing throughout the city, it is absolutely essential that we keep fighting back,” the DA added. “Expanding this program across the borough is an important part of that fight. We are not going to allow a small group of individuals to terrorize shop keepers, their employees and customers and to disrupt our local economy. We will not allow that to happen, because when our local businesses thrive, our communities thrive.”
Williams said the NYPD welcomes the expansion.
“It’s an initiative that activates the best of our intelligence-driven policing strategies to further reduce crime and improve the quality of life for all who live in, work in, and visit the great borough of Queens,” he said.
Participating businesses contact police when an individual engages in disruptive, dangerous or illegal behavior in their establishment, Katz’s statement said. Responding officers can issue a trespass notice and warn the individual that his or her return to the location could result in arrest.
A total of 142 business locations, from mom-and-pop shops to large-chain retailers, participate in the program in the three pilot precincts. Katz said trespass affidavits have been served to 83 individuals, five of whom were arrested for violating the notices.
Deputy Inspector John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, said he has seen the results, and that numerous merchants in his command — including major businesses in the Queens Center mall — already have signed up.
“We’re eager to try and get this up and running,” Portalatin told the Chronicle. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from the public. A lot of positive feedback from the stores.” The key, he said, is the greater potential punishment.
“Hopefully this will convince people, deter them from shoplifting,” he said, adding that it will not be a burden for the precinct.
“Nothing changes in regard to my officers, other than serving the paperwork. The burden is having to keep going back to stores and seeing people doing the same crimes over and over and over again.”
Speaking to the Chronicle on Monday, a day before the announcement was made public, Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said he is a big fan of the pilot program and that the chamber hopes the results would led to a further rollout.
“It’s nice to see the Queens DA take the lead on this,” he said. Called back Tuesday, Grech said nothing needed to be added.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) was an early supporter of the program and has spoken multiple times with Katz and NYPD brass about expanding it. Holden told the Chronicle as late as Monday afternoon that he hoped it would expand into his district soon. He would not be disappointed.
“District Attorney Katz’s program expansion brings a sigh of relief to countless business owners plagued by rampant shoplifting in the district,” the councilman said in an email on Tuesday. “The hope now rests on our Judges to ensure these individuals are held accountable and remain behind bars for the safety of our community. I am pleased to have worked alongside DA Katz to make this a reality.”
Two business owners quoted in Katz’s press release said they are proof of the business improvement plan’s efficacy.
“Before the start of this program, individuals would come inside my store to steal items from the counter, including iPads,” said Mee Mee Xie, of Wong Nutrition in Flushing. “They even broke the front glass one time. Since I enrolled in the program and have been working with the police and the Queens DA’s office, my store has been much safer, and I have not experienced another incident.
“This is a great program to help store owners and their employees, to make sure that we have an added layer of protection against criminal behavior and can continue to serve our customers in peace.”
Robert Battipaglia, owner of Grand Wine & Liquor in Astoria, also praised the move.
“This is a helpful tool that makes the store owners like myself feel less helpless and know that we have a way of protecting ourselves,” he said. “As a wine and liquor store owner, I am a magnet for shoplifting. The DA’s office and the police have been very helpful in trying to combat this trend. I am a proud member of the Merchants Business Improvement Program and appreciate DA Katz’ commitment to the safety of local business owners.”
