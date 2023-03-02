Forest Hills residents who would like sections of Austin Street to have more pedestrian amenities and less automobile traffic scored a victory on Feb. 23.
The Transportation/Public Transit/Street Safety Committee of Community Board 6 that night approved a resolution calling for a study from the city Department of Transportation.
The resolution states, among other things, that there were 71 crashes resulting in 83 injuries on Austin Street between Yellowstone Boulevard and Ascan Avenue between January 2018 and November 2022. It states that 50 involved pedestrians or cyclists.
“It’s very congested,” Pedro Rodriguez, a volunteer with Neighbors for a Safer Austin Street, told the Chronicle. “There’s a lot of traffic. Every time I go there I almost always see a near miss. We expect people traffic [on a business strip] and we do expect some car traffic. But hazards and pedestrian injuries? Those should not be expected or accepted anywhere.”
He said Austin Street was one of the reasons he and his wife moved to Forest Hills.
The resolution of the Transportation Committee calls on the city to examine the possibility of widening sidewalks; “eliminating car congestion and honking”; creating outdoor seating areas; creating more crossings; “pedestrianizing” segments of Austin Street between Yellowstone and Ascan; and the effect the one-way westbound conversion of Austin Street would have on safety.
The resolution could be presented to the full board as early as March 8.
Previous attempts to limit or in some cases shut down sections of Forest Hills roadways to vehicles have run into stiff opposition from businesses. Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, did not answer repeated requests for comment on this issue.
But Rodriguez said the group has sought to bring the business community on board.
“We recognize this is a business and commercial strip,” he said. “We have an ongoing business outreach. We have reached out to over 20 businesses.”
He said 10 have signed on to support their call for a DOT study, while two or three others looked at their letter and are dead set against it. The remainder, he said, have not furnished an answer one way or another.
Rodriguez also said “pedestrianization” does not necessarily mean creating pedestrian plazas that have all but banned cars in some sections of the city.
He said, for example, that reducing traffic two blocks west and one block east of 71st Avenue would, among other things, increase safety while improving the performance of the Q23 bus; allow businesses to receive deliveries, including Target, which relies on large trucks; and still give the NYPD’s 112th Precinct, located at the west end of Austin Street, a clear, straight run in an emergency with police cruisers less subject to the roadway’s frequent traffic snarls.
He also said streetscaping such as new trees and benches on wider sidewalks would be a benefit for businesses.
CB 6’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 8 at Borough Hall at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.
