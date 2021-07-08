City Comptroller Scott Stringer recently put the heat on the Department of Education to quicken its response to lead exposure in public schools.
Stringer’s office released an audit at the end of June raising concerns that the DOE has not acted fast enough to minimize the amount of lead exposure in public schools.
The report, which looked at the DOE’s response to a 2016 law that required all school districts in the state to test their drinking water, tracked instances of high lead levels citywide, and criticized the agency for delays in the testing process.
“Our audit found that the DOE’s testing and remediation of lead was perennially delayed — potentially exposing both students and staff to dangerous levels of lead in school drinking water. The science is clear that lead exposure is extremely dangerous and can cause lifelong health problems — especially for our youngest children. The DOE must improve its lead inspection and remediation processes to ensure lead is detected and addressed immediately.”
In Queens it found that 418 schools in Queens had elevated lead levels from 2016 to 2019. Of those schools, 59 were found to have had at least 20 percent of fixtures containing elevated lead levels above acceptable standards — a total of 4,263 fixtures at schools in Queens in total having elevated lead levels.
The DOE’s lab testing protocols require the agency to immediately remove water fixtures from service if the lead level in drinking water exceeds a mandated action level of 15 parts per billion. The agency reports that all fixtures identified in testing would have been taken offline.
But the comptroller’s report raises questions about the remaining levels of lead exposure in schools that have not yet gotten the results of lead tests.
In September 2016, Gov. Cuomo signed an emergency legislation requiring all school districts to test water systems for lead contaminations by the following October. None of the schools tested received their primary testing by the Oct. 31, 2016 deadline set by the state. In May 2018, an amendment was signed that loosened the timeline to require all state schools be tested by 2020. The DOE set a timeline to test a third of its schools each year. The results through 2019 reflect two-thirds of those testing periods.
In response to the report, DOE spokesperson Sarah Casasnovas expressed the concern that it might lead students, families, and staff to believe their health and safety are at risk within school buildings when they are not.
Remediation is complete from all testing cycles except the 2020 cohort, which schools are currently in the middle of completing.
Based on those previous results, 84 percent of schools tested citywide — 1,323 — were found to contain at least one fixture with lead levels above the state limit. Queens campuses came in second behind Brooklyn, which had the most contaminated fixtures.
Stringer issued a series of 19 recommendations that include complying with the state rules more quickly, tracking different stages of repairs and improving safety by retesting schools.
In its response, the DOE agreed with 12 recommendations and partially agreed with three.
“The health and safety of our students, teachers and staff are our top priority, and our schools are in full compliance with State regulations regarding water quality,” Casasnovas said. “We’ve gone above and beyond what is required by State law – we tested over 150,000 potable water fixtures in public, charter, and non-public school buildings citywide, and any fixture that was found to pose a risk was immediately removed from service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.