Matthew Fertig was a senior at Bayside High School when 17 people were murdered during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.
Now a New York University-Shanghai graduate, the former track and cross country runner is putting his skills to work as he prepares for his “Manhattan to Montauk” run this weekend, the proceeds of which will go to Everytown for Gun Safety, a national nonprofit fighting to end gun violence.
“I think running has always been my method of driving change,” Fertig said.
This is not the first time he has organized a long-distance charity run. In 2018, he ran from Queens to Washington, DC, over a five-day period to raise money for victims of the Syrian Civil War.
Though Fertig concedes that “Manhattan to Montauk” is a misnomer — he’ll be starting from his parents’ home in Auburndale at the crack of dawn — the 120-mile run is still quite the challenge.
“I’m not worried about the first day — it’s waking up the next day and having to run another 60 miles that’s the tough part,” he told the Chronicle. “So I’m not honestly as concerned, because it’s only two days this time rather than five. But the amount of miles per day is more than I’ve ever done.”
In preparation, he has been running increasingly longer distances while mixing in shorter ones as well.
The majority of the route goes along Sunrise Highway and later, Montauk Highway, Fertig said.
“When you’re running across Long Island, there’s plenty of towns,” he said. “Honestly, the biggest concern with a run like this is always the safety of physically running next to the road. So because I’m passing through so many towns, there’s ample shoulder on the road.”
But Fertig won’t be running alone: He’s recruited a number of people to complete sections of his journey with him from various running groups throughout the city. His parents will also drive along the route.
To facilitate those meet-ups — which will be at various delis, schools, even an ice cream shop — Fertig has split the run into several segments.
He’ll complete seven of them Saturday and, after staying in a hotel near the halfway mark overnight, eight on Sunday. He will also use those meet-ups to recuperate with food and water.
In addition to his friends and family, Fertig has also gotten some donations to the cause from members of the wider running community. During his run, he plans to wear a custom piece of clothing advertising his campaign, directing people toward his GoFundMe page.
“Whatever sources it takes to grow this campaign, and then raise as much money for Everytown, is worthwhile,” Fertig said.
At the time of writing, the campaign had raised just shy of $5,200. Fertig is aiming to have collected $15,000 for Everytown by the end of the weekend’s run.
Those looking to contribute money to Fertig’s campaign may visit his GoFundMe page at gofund.me/6f3a4b95. For more information about Everytown, visit everytown.org.
