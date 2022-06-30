Different year, same result.
Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubrey (D-Corona) won Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the 35th Assembly District, once again comfortably fending off a challenge by disgraced former state senator and city councilman Hiram Monserrate.
He will be unopposed in November.
Unofficial numbers obtained from the city’s Board of Elections on Wednesday afternoon showed Aubry with 61.6 percent of the vote to 37.99 percent for Monserrate with 98.72 percent of the ballot scanners counted.
The assemblyman defeated Monserrate in the 2020 Democratic primary by a final tally of 65 to 35 percent.
Aubry was first sent to the Assembly in a special election in 1992.
On Tuesday he had a commanding 69 percent of the vote in early returns shortly after the polls closed. Monserrate had gained five points by 10 p.m. when media organizations called the race for the incumbent.
Aubry is the Assembly speaker pro tempore and a member of the Ways and Means, Rules, Social Services and Governmental Employees committees.
He is a member of the Council of State Governments and is a “Toll Fellow,” a distinguished association of state legislators from across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.