Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) has seen his ability to govern weakened once again as he will pass the baton on allocating discretionary funds in his district, which Assemblyman Jeff Aubry (D-Corona) has been tasked with instead, the New York Post reported last Friday.
Aubry will dole out approximately $250,000 intended for community organizations in Ardila’s district, the report says.
Ardila did not respond to several requests for comment from the Chronicle by press time Wednesday.
The move comes just over two months after the Chronicle first reported the accounts of two women who allege Ardila sexually assaulted them at a party in 2015. In the days that followed, many political organizations and elected officials, including Gov. Hochul, called on him to resign.
While Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has not joined Hochul and his counterpart in the state Senate, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) — saying that Ardila’s alleged actions are “totally unacceptable” but that resigning is “a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves” — this is the second time he has excluded the Queens assemblymember from deliberations. Ardila was the only freshman member not assigned to a budget conference committee this spring.
Neither Heastie’s office nor Aubry’s responded to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.
Community Board 2, whose jurisdiction overlaps with parts of Ardila’s, cast doubt on the assemblymember’s ability to govern effectively during its most recent meeting; the panel is still weighing whether it will take a vote of no confidence. Coupled with Ardila’s lack of a budget committee assignment, the assemblymember’s pariah status in Albany only reinforced that concern. “How can you legislate if your colleagues won’t engage with you?” Second Vice Chair Morry Galonoy asked at the time. “How is that helping us?”
Ardila told the board that evening he remains committed to advocating for the district and that he is signing on to legislation, but few seemed convinced. As state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City), who was also in attendance that evening, said to the embattled assemblymember: “Every bill you’ve mentioned is carried by someone who has called on you to resign.”
Ardila also declined address the board’s concerns about the allegations, saying several times that members “would hear from” him on that “in a timely manner.”
Though CB 2 will not meet again until June 1, Chair Danielle Brecker said the fact that Ardila will not handle that discretionary money speaks to the board’s lack of faith in his ability to represent the district.
“Losing control over how funding for Assembly District 37 is distributed is an example why Queens Community Board 2 members are concerned about the representation they are getting or not getting from Assembly Member Ardila,” she wrote in a message to the Chronicle. “It is exactly why Queens CB2 and the community deserve answers and accountability from the Assembly Member.”
