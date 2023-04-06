At a civic meeting last week, the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South commanding officer, Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, said police were going to tackle the issue of illegal off-roaders earlier this year.
The next day, an operation in South Queens involved officers seizing dirt bikes and other vehicles off the streets to be impounded.
The efforts are a continuation of what started last summer, said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), when such vehicles overtook the boardwalks in the Rockaways and throughout southern Queens and Brooklyn.
Ariola’s office called for a task force meeting with NYPD officials to address the problem and learned it was a citywide issue.
“Before that, all the boroughs were being terrorized,” she said.
Now, police are being more proactive, Ariola said, before the streets are overrun again, and efforts will continue through summertime.
NYPD aviation units were used last week to identify vehicles and police units were seen, including in unmarked cars, seizing them.
At the civic meeting, Williams said he had just gotten off the phone with the NYPD chief of patrol and all the borough commanders about a citywide approach to the matter.
“Last year, you know, we took a couple of losses,” he said. “They made it to Rockaway ... but we kind of shut that down. And we will continue to address those quality of life issues, especially here in Queens.”
In a video on the NYPD Chief of Department Facebook page, Chief of Patrol John Chell said some ATVs are “killing us.”
“We’re no longer going to be taunted by these guys and gals on these bikes,” Chell said.
“This summer, the streets will definitely be hot,” the caption read. “Hundreds of your new extensively trained Community Response Team officers will be hitting the streets and taking back your neighborhoods from illegal cars, ATVs, and dirt bikes.”
Efforts last year included help from the city Departments of Sanitation and Transportation.
PJ Marcel, head of the Facebook group Howard Beach Dads, posted photos of the operation in Howard Beach and Ozone Park. Police were seen seizing vehicles on 156th Avenue, on Rockaway Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue. An NYPD flatbed truck is also seen filled with vehicles. The NYPD did not provide any further details on the operation.
