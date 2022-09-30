The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted.
“We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a press release.
“There are basic rights that New Yorkers should have in this City, and one of them is the right to safety when commuting to work, using the subway to take our children to school, and knowing we can safely come home to our families,” she said.
Thirty-three-year-old Elizabeth Gomes was reportedly headed to her job as a security guard at John F. Kennedy Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 20, when Waheed Foster, 41, tried to engage her in conversation on the subway.
He followed her off at the next step and allegedly hit her in the head with a hard object, pounced on her and threw her to the ground and proceeded to kick and punch her repeatedly, according to the DA’s office.
She is seen in surveillance tape pinned down on the floor, up against an unattended tollbooth.
Katz recognized the “good Samaritan” who can be seen attempted to help but being chased off by Foster.
“As alleged, the defendant brutally attacked this victim, was interrupted by a good Samaritan trying to intervene, and then continued the attack relentlessly,” Katz stated.
Foster, who is homeless, was indicted by a Queens grand jury on Thursday. He was charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Gomes underwent emergency eye surgery to repair a ruptured right globe, according to the DA’s office, which added that she currently has lost vision in the eye.
