College football has given fans some memorable moments this season and basketball is getting underway.
But many student-athletes find themselves unable to play with the pandemic interrupting their seasons.
“This is an outlet for everyone,” said John Loeffel, a Middle Village resident and cross country runner at Seton Hall. “Some people have it rough, they want to let go of things and we’re not really able to do that right now. And we have no control over it.”
He was looking forward to running again for head coach John Moon, who has tutored 19 Olympic athletes in his career.
Now, Loeffel is running 75 to 80 miles a week as he tries to stay healthy.
“I’m handling it pretty well,” he said. “There’s days that I wish I could go out and race of course. But I’m training hard right now and staying focused.”
Bianca Brierre, captain of Queensborough Community College’s volleyball team, has called it a “scavenger hunt” to find ways to exercise or places to play without putting herself at risk. Brierre and several friends have played on an outdoor sand court in Long Island City.
In April, anticipating the upcoming season, she bought new volleyball sneakers.
“I was really looking forward to it,” she said. “I was so excited about it.”
Not only have seasons been interrupted but the athletes are also adjusting to online learning.
“I’m not so tech savvy like a lot of the kids are that I’m around but I’m doing my work, I’m working hard,” Loeffel, a sophomore, said. “If I need help I’ll reach out to a professor or a friend.”
Brierre said at first she was fine with the online classes but eventually the work became “a bit overwhelming.” She credited the teachers with being accommodating.
“I’m glad the professors have understood it’s an abnormal situation,” she said.
QCC’s Lady Tigers won the CUNY volleyball championship and the Region XV title in 2019. On Monday, Brierre said the team was ready to defend the titles whenever that would be.
Later that day, CUNY Athletics announced all sports for the 2020-21 winter season will be canceled. The SUNY Athletic Conference, also a Division III conference, canceled its season in October.
Brierre took the news in stride.
“I’m focused on the future,” she said. “I’m not going to let it get me down.”
Jon Hochberg, Queensborough’s athletic director, believes the players will handle the situation well.
“Through their experience in sport, student-athletes are accustomed to working through adversity, so in a way, they’re quipped to handle the challenges they’ll face now, and in the coming weeks and months,” he said.
The NCAA and the NJCAA approved a blanket waiver for Division III student-athletes allowing them to play the following season due to the pandemic.
Brierre, who would have been in her sophomore season this semester, can still play next year.
“I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
