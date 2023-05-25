Mets owner Steve Cohen may not have been among the hundreds of people who flocked to PS 143 last Friday night for state Sen. Jessica Ramos’ (D-East Elmhurst) town hall on park alienation for his potential casino next to Citi Field, but his presence was certainly felt.
Even before the town hall began, Cohen’s influence was discernible; as people waited outside to enter the event, about a dozen people stood by the door, holding signs that read “Jobs,” “No Asphalt” and “Green Space” as they chanted, “We want jobs! We want jobs!”
Upon closer inspection, the Chronicle found the signs said in small type, “Paid for by New Green Willets LLC,” Cohen’s lobbying firm. Asked where he got his sign, one demonstrator pointed toward a man handing out several more identical posters. The Chronicle has identified that man as Brendan Klein of North Shore Strategies, a political consulting firm Cohen hired to survey Queens residents on what they would like to see become of the Citi Field parking lot, which is legally considered parkland. A report on that study was released earlier this month.
Klein declined to comment on the matter, but a spokesperson for Cohen told the Chronicle via email, “We made signs available to supporters who were free to take them if they wanted.”
Though it appeared more than half of those in attendance last Friday carried the signs, with some handmade ones sprinkled in, far fewer of them actually spoke when it came time for the question-and-answer period. Some gave vague answers as to why they support Steve Cohen’s plan — which calls for a casino, 250-key hotel, convention center, concert hall, food hall, improvements to the No. 7 train station and 20 acres of open space — when asked. That included a group of teenagers, who said they were “from Queens” when the Chronicle inquired. Asked for specific neighborhoods, one said they were from “all over,” and that a teacher had told them about the town hall.
And while Cohen’s team has approached the matter as a choice between leaving 50 acres of asphalt as is or developing the site — as they have touted through multiple surveys Cohen-hired firms have conducted — as debate continued well into the evening last Friday, it became clear that it’s not so much a question of if, but who.
Ramos seemed cognizant of that as she opened with a presentation, laying out the options available to the community: Do nothing, go with Cohen’s plan, or come up with one of their own.
“If [Assemblyman] Jeff [Aubry] and I have the power to alienate parkland for Mr. Cohen, well, we have the ability to alienate parkland for whatever we want,” she said. “We don’t need a billionaire to do that.”
There was not much of an appetite for leaving the parking lot as is. “East Elmhurst is a desert — it’s a food desert, it’s a health desert, it’s a financial desert,” said the Rev. Patrick Young of First Baptist Church. “We are kicking up dust at each other in the desert.
“There’s no water, and this is an opportunity for us to have fresh water in the desert.”
Barney Gonzalez, an East Elmhurst restaurant owner, emphasized the job opportunities the project could provide. “Let’s work together, let’s make this happen — whatever is best for Queens,” Gonzalez said.
Ramos said earlier in the evening that the project would create 20,000 construction jobs. Elizabeth Crowley, the former councilwoman and newly minted president and CEO of the Building Trades Employers Association, said the group sees it as “an unmatched opportunity for Queens.” Speaking of Cohen’s investments into the World’s Borough, she added, “I truly believe we should give him this opportunity.”
Yet notably absent were union members, save for a handful who came on their own.
Ramos said that the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council is the only union that has made a finalized deal with Cohen’s team so far; as for the BTEA and the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the latter of which would handle security and maintenance of Cohen’s green space, nothing has been agreed to on paper yet.
While several opponents spoke of the ills that can come with casinos, such as addiction, others focused on the fact that the site is legally parkland, even if it is functioning as a parking lot now. Flushing land use expert and candidate for office Paul Graziano called it “the biggest theft of public property in [the] history of the area.” Sarah Ahn of the Flushing Workers Center called the choice between a casino or “50 acres of asphalt” “a false dichotomy.”
“The vast majority of us share the same goals — we all want jobs, we all want development,” she added.
Guardians of Flushing Bay Executive Director Rebecca Pryor agreed, saying she does not think the two sides are that far apart. “I think the only difference that I’m hearing between these two things is privatization versus public land.”
Ramos had rejected that rhetoric earlier in the evening, noting that Cohen would be leasing the land in a park alienation, but that did not seem to take hold with speakers.
Nonetheless, that division was perhaps best illustrated by the discussion of Cohen himself. More than one person pointed to the fact that Cohen’s hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty to insider trading, among other related white-collar crimes. Meanwhile, others cast doubt on the billionaire’s intentions in the area.
“Cohen has said, ‘It’s a casino or nothing,’” said John Choe of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, adding that anyone who would treat a community that way “is not someone I’m totally fine trusting.” Another person agreed, calling the fact that park alienation and improvements are on the table only because Cohen wants a casino “disappointing.”
When others asked how Cohen could be held accountable, Ramos noted that a community benefits agreement has yet to be signed, and that she is looking for an attorney to guide the community in that process.
But as Tom Grech, CEO and president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, posed to the Chronicle later: “If not Steve Cohen, then who?”
Asked how a plan might be funded without Cohen, Ramos said that while money from the Inflation Reduction Act has been difficult to attain, she is open to looking for money elsewhere.
