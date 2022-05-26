A mere two weeks ago, Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister said before attorneys representing state lawmakers in Harkenrider v. Hochul, “I think we’re chancing having no maps.”
Late last Friday night, court-appointed special master Jonathan Cervas proved him wrong: He shared the final congressional and state Senate maps for the 2020 reapportionment cycle.
The maps are the product of a complex and drawn-out redistricting process, one that has changed hands numerous times and has delayed two sets of primary elections. In January, the state’s inaugural Independent Redistricting Commission — the result of a 2014 constitutional amendment — failed to agree on a set of maps, at which point, the state Legislature, which had previously handled redistricting, took it upon itself to create new maps. Those maps were passed by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature in early February. Some state Republicans objected both to the maps that were signed into law by Gov. Hochul and the process by which they were created, and filed a lawsuit against them in Steuben County.
That case ultimately went all the way up to the state Court of Appeals, which ruled that the congressional and state Senate maps were unconstitutional. With the deadline for absentee ballots to be sent overseas approaching, the court then opted to push the congressional and state Senate primary elections back to Aug. 23, with all other races remaining on June 28. Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University, was chosen by McAllister to redraw the lines, the first version of which he unveiled last Monday.
For the most part, the maps appear largely the same as the drafts Cervas presented last week, albeit with some exceptions. For Queens voters, perhaps the most significant change is that Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) has not been drawn out of her district, as she was in the first draft. She had said last week that she had intended to run for NY-6 regardless of whether she lived within its boundaries.
Otherwise, the final maps seem to have solidified several of the possibilities raised by the drafts. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, for one, (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) will go head-to-head with her longtime House colleague, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan), who has been drawn into Maloney’s NY-12 and out of his own NY-10, which now has a crowded field of candidates, including former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Maloney and Nadler will also face Suraj Patel in the primary, who ran against the congresswoman in 2018.
Asked what it would take to win a race like the NY-12 primary, political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne said a candidate would need to gain the support of “triple prime voters” — those who have a history of voting in primary, general and special elections — in light of the late August balloting.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) is among those incumbents who now lives outside of the district he represents. He had previously filed for re-election in Senate District 11. However, whether that will remain the case is an open question; in a redistricting year, state election law only requires candidates to reside in the county — not the district — they seek to represent.
Asked for comment, campaign spokesperson Scott Sieber said, “John has a lot of options.”
One of those options would be for Liu to run for the district he has been drawn into — Senate District 16. That seat is held by state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), who also has been drawn out of the district she represents.
“You certainly have more candidates than you have districts to go around,” Browne said. “It’s like a game of musical chairs: When the music stops, somebody is going to be left standing on the side.”
Stavisky has yet to comment on where she plans to run: SD 16, which she has represented for 23 years, or SD 15, where she lives now and would square off with her Senate colleague, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
As for Addabbo, he has since announced that he will continue to run for SD 15, despite the district losing much of his home base, Howard Beach.
“I have represented most of the communities within the 15th District for my entire tenure in the Senate, and some for even longer going back to my days in the City Council 20 years ago,” Addabbo said in a statement. “Even though the lines have changed, my mission remains the same, with my office team and I looking forward to continuing to represent my constituents’ interests legislatively in Albany and to ensure that their concerns are heard and addressed locally.”
Though she also lives within the confines of SD 15, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Middle Village) has opted to move her state Senate race to the newly created SD 59 (which includes Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, parts of Williamsburg and even parts of Manhattan) where she will face progressive Community Board 4 member Kristen Gonzalez, whom she had initially been slated to compete with for SD 17 (that district is no longer in Queens).
Asked how Crowley, who lives in Glendale, is justifying a run for the seat, campaign spokesperson Keith Davies said in a statement, “Elizabeth Crowley has a residence in Long Island City where she spends a significant amount of time and she has lived and worked across the district throughout the years. Elizabeth is committed to representing the district and has the experience to deliver for the district.”
Davies said Crowley has had the LIC residence since January 2021.
UPDATE
This article previously misnamed a term used by Browne and has since been corrected.
