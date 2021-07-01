The Edge School of the Arts dance school celebrated its 25th anniversary with a virtual Motown musical on June 27th at parks throughout the city while performing to the sounds of musical greats like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.
“Our Artistic Director Kerri Edge never ceases to amaze us,” said Wendy Edge, Kerri’s older sister and the customer service manager for ESOTA. “It takes an innovative brain to create a virtual concert that not only embodies the heart and soul of Motown but also highlights Queens landscapes and the extraordinary talent of our teaching artists and students ...We’re officially silver.”
The musical was inspired by the two-hour 1983 NBC “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” special that reunited icons like Ross, Jackson and more and was seen by 47 million viewers, according to The New York Times.
“We tuned in to watch Francis Morgan flawlessly execute Lester Wilson’s choreography ... and enjoy performances by our favorite stars like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson,” said Kerri Edge. “The uttering of the words ‘twenty five’ in context with our silver anniversary was a phonetic reminder of the MOTOWN 25 show title and performance.”
Naeisha Rose
